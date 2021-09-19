Bandits Abduct 10 ABSU Students Along Uturu/Isuikwuato Road

Ten students of Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU) have reportedly been abducted by bandits along the Ihube-ABSU Road.

The abduction comes weeks after three lecturers of the institution were kidnapped by gunmen along Uturu/Isuikwuato Road.

The incident, which reportedly took place between 5 pm and 6 pm on Saturday, has left the university community in disarray.

It was reported that an Abia line bus conveying passengers to the school, an SUV and a Hilux van belonging to a private firm was found empty at the scene of the incident, an indication that it could not be only the students that were abducted.

A security source said the total number of abducted persons is not yet known.

https://www.sunnewsonline.com/bandits-abduct-10-absu-students/

