Bandits Kill 40 People In Bakura, Zamfara After Sending A Letter To Communities

As shared by Yusuf Anka:

“Security situation in some areas of Zamfara like Bakura Shinkafi Maru has deteriorated in the past few weeks bandits killed 13 Military, setting ablaze 5 of their vehicles & taking away 12 riffles in matumji in Shinkafi they chased away a police unit while attacking 8 communities.”

“After sending a letter to the communities, last week 40 people were killed in bakura. The pains of people have only increased since this blackout started. Very little is being done to contain the situation.”

