Bandits Kill Popular Kaduna Pastor, El-Rufai Appeals For Calm

Gov. Nasir Ahmad El-rufai of Kaduna State has appealed for calm over the killing of a Pastor in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna.

El-rufai urged security agencies to apprehend the killers.

“Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government the killing of a Pastor of ECWA Church, Kibori-Asha Awuce, in Zangon Kataf LGA, by assailants.”

The Governor expressed deep sadness over the killing. He offered prayers for the repose of the soul of the cleric.

El-rufai condoled with the ECWA Church in Kibori-Asha Awuce. He prayed for God to grant them fortitude and comfort over this sudden and painful loss.

“Security agencies are conducting investigations in the general area. “Aruwan said.

POLITICS NIGERIA gathered that Rev. Silas Yakubu Ali was hacked to death by suspected bandits on Saturday.



