Bandits Kindap Katsina SSG’s Brother

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted Kabir Muhammad Inuwa, a brother to the Secretary to the Katsina State Government (SSG), Mustapha Inuwa.

SaharaReporters gathered that Kabir was abducted on Wednesday when the heavily armed men invaded his farm in a village called Daftau, in Danmusa Local Government Area of the state.

“He is a step brother of the SSG; the same father but not the same mother. He was abducted on his farm. He is much older than the SSG and a retired police officer,“ a source told SaharaReporters on Friday.

Katsina, despite being the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, has witnessed sporadic attacks by bandits and kidnappers that have claimed the lives of many.

Over 1000 people have been reportedly killed by the gunmen in Jibia, Kankara, Dutsinma, Musawa, Danmusa and Safana Local Government Areas of the state in the last five months.

On December 11, 2020, some bandits kidnapped 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara. They were released about a week later.

Also on December 19, 84 Islamiyya students of Hizburrahim Islamiyya in Mahuta village, Dandume Local Government Area of the state were abducted but rescued shortly after.

Recently, some members of the State House of Assembly lawmakers shed tears for the Buhari-led government at a plenary while discussing the deterioration of insecurity under the present regime.



