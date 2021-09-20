Banks, Markets, Schools Open As Sit-At-Home Fails In Imo State

Businesses, including banks and schools, opened on Monday as the sit-at-home order by the indigenous Peoples of Biafra(IPOB) eased off in Imo State one month after.

Our correspondent, who monitors the situation, reports that while vehicles flooded the roads in all parts of the State, buses rendered intra city services in urban centres.

Commercial activities in such areas as markets and business centres as well as banks operated maximally.

Public and private schools witnessed large turnout of pupils, students and teachers as civil servants were seen in their offices at the State Secretariat on Port- Harcourt, Road Owerri.

When our correspondent visited some secondary schools and higher institutions in the state ,it was observed that normal activities have resumed in full swing.

At Nekede Secondary School, Umudibia in Owerri West Council Area, students were seen entering the school premises as early as 7.30am while those sitting for their WASE entered for their Mathematics unlike last Monday when some hoodlums disrupted the examination in some parts of the State when the students sat for their English Language.

Activities also resumed at some higher institutions.

Students of Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri were seen doing their registration when the Nation visited the school.

The public relations officer, Everest Nwosu, said workers and students have resumed.

https://thenationonlineng.net/banks-schools-open-as-sit-at-home-fails-in-imo/

