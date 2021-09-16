Bawa Is Hale And Hearty – EFCC Issues Statement On Chairman’s Collapse

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has issued a statement on the collapse of its chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa at an event in Aso-rock on Thursday morning.

Bawa made headlines after he hurriedly stepped off a podium while speaking during an event organised by the NIMC. He struggled to walk back to his seat and slumped into his chair.

In a statement sent to POLITICS NIGERIA, the commission assured Nigerians that Bawa was ‘hale and hearty’ and will soon be back to work.

“The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa is hale and hearty.”

“This clarification became necessary following an incident today September 16, 2021 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja where he was giving a goodwill message to the National Identity Day celebration, felt unwell and had to return to his seat.”

“He has since received medical attention and is due back at his desk.”



