Bayelsa State Exco Members Meet Rocking Ijaw Attires (Photos)

If it has never been recorded anywhere, I’d like to state emphatically that Senator Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State, is the PRIDE of not just the Ijaw people but the entire Niger Delta.

I admire his transformational leadership style! He is always walking the talk with his plans, policies and programmes, and today, he’s blown my mind yet again!

He did something spectacular by promoting the culture of the Ijaw people through dressing. This is beautiful!

Promoting our culture isn’t something we should pay lip service to but making conscious efforts to showcase at every given opportunity.

Here are photos from the 48th Bayelsa State Executive Council meeting, held today in Yenagoa.

In the photos, you can see the Governor of Bayelsa state, Senator Douye Diri, in a meeting with members of his Exco, all dressed in traditional attires.

See how beautiful these photos look? This should be encouraged across all Nigerian states!

Worthy of note is the Governor’s commendation of his Exco members for showing “Ijawness” in their dressing.

The Governor said…

“I like to congratulate every member of this State’s Executive Council for your uniqueness in your dressing. There is no doubt if anybody gets in as to where you come from.

Some of you are even looking like our Royal Majesties and Royal Highnesses, very unique, looking very radiant, looking Ijaw. I like to thank you, infact, the women are looking more beautiful than the men.”

Nigeria is a very rich cultural center and our diversity is one of the major strength.

We can do more to showcase our rich cultural heritage through our dressing, same way Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State is doing!

Aniekan Ekah

Uyo, Akwa Ibom State,

Nigeria

