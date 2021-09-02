BBNaija 2021: This Is The Most Boring Season – Uche Jombo

Popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Uche Jombo has claimed that this year’s Big Brother reality show is boring to her and the least entertaining among all the seasons so far.

Uche Jombo in a tweet said this year’s season has no entertaining value in it and it’s just boring to her but doesn’t know what others think about the show as in her opinion it’s the most boring show ever in the history of the reality show. .

Her tweet reads ;

I actually think this is the most boring big brother Naija season or is it because they were lot of them? I don’t know what it is but to me this is the least entertaining.



Source: https://twitter.com/uchejombo

