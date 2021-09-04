BBNaija: Angel To Emmanuel – I Have Never Worn Pants; I Have Kissed Almost Everybody

Watch this very goofy and funny side of Angel, Liquorose, Emmanuel and whitemoney in the Living room. Angel openly told Emmanuel, she just takes it directly as she no dey ever wear pants.

More revelations from her in this videos, according to her in this video, Whitemoney whom Angel was sitting on his laps seems rather on interested:

She has kissed almost all the boys in the house except Emmanuel, Pere, Michael.
She kissed Saga first
She says she will do everything in the house apart from sex.

