BBNaija: Big Brother Introduces Twist, Cancels Nomination

Big Brother on Monday introduced a twist to the reality show.

Biggie, addressing the housemates, cancelled nomination and head of house games.

Instead of the nomination process, the housemates are to participate in the ultimate veto power game.

They would gather points, and the housemates with the highest point will have the Ultimate Veto Power.

The Ultimate Veto Power holder has the power to choose the HoH for the week and also immunity from eviction.

Biggie promised to reveal details of the twist after the game.

There are nine housemates in the house for the next two weeks battling to win the grand prize worth N90m.

