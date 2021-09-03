BBNaija: Boma Is Disgusting – Tacha Takes Sides With Angel

BBNaija reality star, Tacha has reacted to the fight that broke out between Angel and Boma on Thursday evening.

Boma and Angel on Thursday evening engaged in a heated argument after the former called Angel a kiss and tell’

Angel responded and said she never told anyone what happened between both of them at the executive lounge.

This escalated as they insulted each other and exchanged hurtful words. .

Boma called Angel a mental patient, adding that being on Big Brother Naija is her biggest achievement in life.

Reacting and taking sides, Tacha described Boma as disgusting.

According to her, Boma’s action was totally unnecessary.

On her Twitter page, Tacha wrote: “Boma is disgusting, totally unnecessary.

“Angel is an Angel Finally hah cause!! Disqualification 2.0.”



