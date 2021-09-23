BBNaija: Bussinessman Offers N5 Million To Nini’s Boyfriend To Allow Her Be With Saga

A businessman has offered to give N5 million naira to the boyfriend of Big Brother Naija housemate Nini to leave her for Saga.

The man simply known as Oku made the offer after Nini secretly left the house as part of a secret task.

Her disappearance was a source of heartache to Saga who had professed his feelings for her even though she stated countless time that she has a relationship outside the house.

Saga went into a sad and gloomy state and broke down in tears on Wednesday when he could not find Nini.

Speaking in reaction to the development, Oku said he will send 5 million naira to Nini’s boyfriend’s account for him to let her be with Saga.

According to him, he does not want Saga to have a mental breakdown when Nini goes back to her boyfriend after the show.



https://www.correctng.com/businessman-offers-n5million-to-ninis-boyfriend-to-allow-her-be-with-saga/?fbclid=IwAR3S_gu8C7M47xsDIt22hHJuED3wsupwWl2YS0ddQCQt8T3lkSvX55jYKHk

