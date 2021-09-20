BBNaija: Cross Kneels Down To Beg Angel (Photo)

So much amazement from the Big brother Naija season 6 edition and as we have some news which caused a stir online a moment ago, it was Cross seen in an emotional manner to Angel.

However, Cross who seemed to be off during last night’s house party, was spotted kneeling down to beg his closest female housemate, Angel, after the party ended.

While Angel seemed not to care about him begging or kneeling down, Cross continuously asked what he did wrong. However after Angel repeatedly told him there’s nothing wrong and also stopped responding to him, he eventually stood up and left the room.

WATCH VIDEO

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jPLwKcqIKhM

