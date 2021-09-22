Big Brother Naija Season 6 housemate, Cross has expressed fears that Saga might want to take a voluntary exit if Nini doesn’t come back to the house.

Cross made this known during a conversation with Pere on Wednesday.

Pere had opined that he felt some type of altercation might have happened between Saga and Nini which led to her sudden exit.

He further went on to state that whatever it was that happened, Nini’s sudden exit from the show wasn’t called for.

In response, Cross said that whatever it was that happened can only be explained better by the duo.

According to him, Nini is the only one that knows what Saga might have said to her which made her take the decision she took.

“Nobody was there with them when they had whatever conversation or altercation they might have had.

“Its only Nini that knows what Saga said to her. And from his behavior I feel like he’s feeling bad probably for something he might have said. Whatever it is they are the only ones that know.

“But that guy isn’t in a good state so I fear he might want to take a voluntary exit if she doesn’t come back,” he said.



https://dailypost.ng/2021/09/22/bbnaija-cross-reveals-what-could-happen-to-saga-if-nini-fails-to-return/

