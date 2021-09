I don’t know who Queen is — BBN’s Boma

One of the recently Evicted BBNaija Housemates, Boma has disclosed in a recently conducted Interview with Naijaloaded TV, that he doesn’t know any housemates called “Queen”.

He said the only Queen he knows is Queen Elizabeth of London. This is funny. Shouldn’t rather skip to the next question. Kind of Petty!

What do you think Guys? See Reactions

Source: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CUdEX0dA843/?utm_medium=copy_link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5t09PjbfyY

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...