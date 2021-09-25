Big Brother Naija season 6 housemate, Angel, has revealed she has someone she was seeing before she came for the show.

Angel, who made this known during her diary session on Friday, told Biggie she would want to continue with the relationship though they were still at a talking stage before she entered the house.

She, however, noted that she’s not sure if her partner would want to continue with the relationship after she leaves the Big Brother house.

“I have someone I am talking to outside. We actually put the relationship on pause because we didn’t know what will be the outcome of me coming for the show.

“Even though we were just at the talking stage, I would like to continue the relationship when I leave the house If it’s still possible.

“My only problem is that I don’t know if he would want the same considering everything I have done here,” she said.

https://dailypost.ng/2021/09/24/bbnaija-i-have-relationship-outside-the-house-angel/

