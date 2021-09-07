BBNaija: I Have Spoken To My Husband & We Are Good – Tega

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JaJazlYMCTU

BBNaija S6: I’ll own up to my actions, apologise to Nigerians, says Tega

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate, Tega, said that she’ll own up to her actions and tender an apology to Nigerians and her husband.

She made this known during her interview with Beat 99.9 fm on Tuesday, as her media rounds commenced.

Last week, while she was still on the show, Tega set tongues wagging with a video that went viral on which featured her kissing fellow housemate, Boma while in bed.

The married mother-of-one also kissed Boma in front of the housemates and at the executive lounge where he spanked her, leading to rage from the fans.

Speaking about her actions, she said, “We were on the show and we had some talks. And of course, we were enjoying the buzz from the housemates. So we kept on doing it.

“We went on at it but coming out of the show, we realised that we pushed the button too far and it exploded, of course.

“Definitely, I’m going to own up to everything and then tender a sincere apology to Nigerians and of course, my husband.”

In an interview on Monday, her husband, Ajeboh Krislawrence, stated that if his wife apologises, he will forgive her.

“If she comes back and apologises, I will give her a second chance; but if she comes and says what she did was okay, I will let her go and I will move on,” her husband had said.

However in the recent interview, Tega said, “I’ve talked to my husband and we are good. ”

