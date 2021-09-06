BBNaija: I Was Supposed To Get Married Next Year, But.. – Saskay

Saskay, Big Brother Naija housemate has revealed that she was supposed to get married next year.

The 21-year-old, who had earlier said the boyfriend warned her not to come to the show, made this known on Sunday.

During a conversation with Angel, Yousef and Jaypaul, Saskay said she knows her boyfriend has broken up with her.

She said her boyfriend had told her that if she becomes a housemate, their relationship will end. .

“I’m sure my relationship has spoilt. I know he has broken up with me. We were supposed to get married next year,” she added.

Startled by the revelation, Angel said she was in ‘talking stage with a guy before the show.’

“I was in talking stage but I don’t know about that again,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Saskay has been involved in a love triangle with Jaypaul and Cross.

On Friday she told Cross that she has chosen Jaypaul because he puts in more effort at wooing her.



Source: https://dailypost.ng/2021/09/06/bbnaija-i-was-suppose-to-get-married-next-year-saskay/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...