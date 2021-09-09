BBNaija: “I’m Jealous” – Queen Confronts Whitemoney Over Closeness To Jackie B

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 6 housemate, Queen has confronted Whitemoney over his closeness to Jackie B.

Queen approached Whitemoney on Wednesday night accusing him of not being loyal to her.

According to her, Whitemoney’s emotional attachment with Jackie B will affect the friendship she’s trying to build.

Disclosing that she's a jealous person with her friends, Queen told Whitemoney to avoid her if he would not be loyal to her.

“You are getting emotionally attached to Jackie B who I’m trying to create a friendship bond with.

“You are doing this will not make my friendship work with her. You did this too with JMK and I tried to be cool with her, even though I knew you were getting close to her.

“I expect a certain amount of loyalty in friendship and I feel you’re doing contrary to your actions. I’m very jealous when it comes to my friends or anyone I’m close to,” Queen said.

Whitemoney, responding, said she’s misunderstanding the scenario.

“I’ll let you avoid me if that’s what you want but I’m not that kind of person. Stop taking things personal with me, I’ve never lied to you,” Whitemoney said.



Source: https://dailypost.ng/2021/09/09/bbnaija-im-jealous-queen-confronts-whitemoney-over-closeness-with-jackie-b/

cc; lalasticlala

