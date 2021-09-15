BBNaija: I’m Not Playing Games With You – Emmanuel Tells Liquorose

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, Season 6 housemate, Emmanuel has told Liquorose his feelings for her are genuine.

Emmanuel said this during a conversation with Liquorose, who accused him of not being expressive.

“You make me look like I’m the one that likes you and you don’t like me,”[/b]she said.

“You make me some type of way but with the housemates you make it look one-sided.”

According to the dancer, Emmanuel makes their relationship look one-sided which does not sit well with her.

Emmanuel, apologising to Liquorose, said he’s not playing games with her and promised to give her more attention in the house.

Emmanuel said: “I’m sorry for not giving you so much attention.

“I may be evicted on Sunday. Let’s not spend the remaining days like this

“It’s not one-sided. I wish I had better ways to show you. I’m serious, I’m not playing games with you.”

Recall that Biggie gave Liquorose a secret task to pick a fight with Emmanuel till her next diary session.



