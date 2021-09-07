BBNaija: “I’m Sad And Don’t Know What To Do” – Tega’s Husband Breaks Silence

AJ, the heartbroken husband of controversial Big brother naija shine ya eye housemate, Tega has finally broken his silence concerning his relationship with his wife.

Recall that Tega was evicted from the Big brother naija house yesterday, after receiving several backlashes from viewers over her alleged adultery with fellow housemate, Boma on international screen not minding that she is married with kids.

Speaking on Tinder Ednut’s live session, AJ said Tega hasn’t reached out to him since her departure from the house and that she has always been a good girl before going into the house.

I will like to have the Old Tega back, so we can continue our relationship if she wants but not the Tega that was displayed in the house, he added.

https://misspetitenaijablog.com/2021/09/06/im-sad-heartbroken-and-dont-know-what-to-do-tegas-husband-aj-finally-breaks-silence-video/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VkkGbTkzDQA

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CTfyOgUAsX0/?utm_medium=copy_link

