BBNaija: Jackie B Reunites With Son, Mum Amid Tears (Video)

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate, Jackie B reunited with her son and mum, following her eviction from the show.

In an emotional video shared on Jackie B’s Instagram page on Monday, her 10-year-old son revealed that he flew from Abuja to Lagos to surprise his mum.

Jackie B wrote on her Instagram Page “Today was such a roller coaster of emotions, from seeing all the love and support out here!! to Jackie B getting the best surprise ever from Nathan and her mum

Jackie B’s heart is full of gratitude and she can’t wait to meet her Jaguars real soon.”

Jackie B was evicted from the show on Sunday alongside Jaypaul.

On seeing her son, Jackie B knelt down to hug him tightly as she told him how strong he was.

Her mother, Senator Grace Bent, also hugged Jackie B, showering prayers on her.

See Video Below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AfLThV5Ze4Q

Source:

https://punchng.com/video-bbnaija-s6-jackie-b-reunites-with-son-mum-amid-tears/

