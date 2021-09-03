BBNaija: JMK & Beatrice Blast Boma Over Fight With Angel

Bbnaija: I Wish I Was There, Boma Needs To Be Taught A Lesson – JMK Blows Hot

Evicted Big Brother Naija season 6 housemate, has reacted angrily to the altercation that happened between Angel and Boma on Thursday evening.

Trouble started when the duo got into a heated argument as Angel heard Boma saying BBNaija is going to be her biggest achievement.

In response, Angel insulted Boma, warning him not to ever use her as a highlight in the house.

Boma, who was apparently angered by her comments, fired back at Angel, calling her names.

He also referred to her as a child, adding that she should be made to leave Biggy’s house because children shouldn’t be allowed on the show.

“I don’t know why they allowed children in here. .

“This is your biggest achievement. You need serious help,” he said.

Reacting, JMk while watching the fight with other evicted housemates, solicited support for Angel.

JMk who seemed to be the closet to Angel while at the house, said Boma needs to be put in his place.

According to her, “I wish I was still in Biggy’s house, I would have dealt with him.”

Also, Beatrice was seen cheering Angel, adding that Boma had no right to tell her to go home and suck her mother’s breast.

“Go girl, we are solidly behind you. Serve him that dish it is becoming too long and over due. The guy brags way too much,” she said.

Source: https://dailypost.ng/2021/09/03/bbnaija-i-wish-i-was-there-boma-needs-to-be-taught-a-lesson-jmk-blows-hot/

