Big Brother Naija season 6 housemates, Cross and Nini were involved in an heated verbal argument on Wednesday morning, September 15.

Nini was assigned to wash the toilets and bathrooms and in a bid to make them sparkling clean she decided to use her time. However, Cross who is in the habit of taking his bath before he starts his day ran out of patience.

He went to meet Nini several times asking her to hasten up, but she pleaded with him to exercise more patience. Out of anger Cross told Nini she’s stupid which made her flare up.

After Nini had an alteration with Cross on Wednesday, Saga apologized to Nini and revealed the secret task to her.



https://www.newslead.ng/2021/09/15/bbnaija-nini-and-cross-fight-saga-fails-secret-task-video/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K9ZmTwKrhlQ

