Bbnaija: Pere’s Protesters Are Disappointment To Youths – Okowa’s Aide

Ossai Success, aide to Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has condemned the protest carried out by fans of Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate on Monday.

The Special Assistant on Media to the Governor took to his Instagram page on Monday, to state that the protesters are jobless and a disappointment to youths

Fans of Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Pere, earlier stormed the streets of Illupeju in Lagos State, to protest against the twist by Biggie to make their fave and Angel battle as finalists for the show.

However, the voting poll shows that Pere had 25.31% of votes while Angel had 14.63%.

Due to the difference in the votes, the fans protested, stating that it was unfair for the organisers of the show to make Pere go through the twist when he’s obviously ahead of Angel in the polls.

Reacting to the action of the fans, Success said, “They are jobless and are a disappointment to us as youths.

“#BBNaija: Those protesting because Pere was evicted from the Big Brother Naija Show are jobless.

“It’s so unfortunate that some of our youths who ought to be protesting against bad governance, hardship in our country are here protesting because someone was evicted from Big Brother Naija.

“Naira is sinking down, Bandits are killing innocent Nigerians. Our lawmakers are kicking against Electronic voting which is good for our country and our youths are here protesting all in the name of Big Brother Naija eviction.

“A lot of persons are suffering and here they are protesting because of Big Brother Naija. What a shame.”

https://www.google.com/url?q=https://punchng.com/bbnaija-s6-peres-protesters-are-disappointment-to-youths-says-okowas-aide/&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwjb0eKE55_zAhVrMewKHaobDHUQlO8DegQIBhAD&usg=AOvVaw1gbZsADRd_AStkSu29mCqE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...