BBNaija: Saga Tells Biggie Why He Failed The Secret Task

Big Brother Naija housemate, Saga has given reasons why he failed his secret task.

The housemate had been instructed to avoid his love interest, Nini and pick a fight with her.

Biggie had promised a reward of Abeg Naira and BB tokens if he performed his task well.

But Saga confessed that he failed the task because of Nini’s altercation with Cross.

Recall that Cross and Nini had gotten into a fight on Wednesday over house chores.

But Saga claims he abandoned his task because he had to intervene to douse the disagreement.

He said Nini was emotional after the fight with Cross and he felt it was best if he was there for her.

Saga claimed Nini would not have lashed out at Cross if he was close to her at the time of the altercation.

“Nini is very smart so I didn’t start immediately. I took my time. When I started the task in the evening and it got to her until she said I should not talk to her again.

“At this point, I knew that I had done the task but I didn’t know for how long the task should go.

“She got into a fight with Cross and I had to leave my character and intervene. If the fight didn’t happen I would have continued the task.

“I passed the task up to a point but I think I failed the task. I suspect liquorose is also on the same task and she’s doing a good job, I am quite attached to Nini so it was a bit harder.

Saga added that he doesn’t deserve the reward for the task because he failed.

[i]Big Brother, however, informed that Saga would be receiving a review of his performance in the secret task assigned to him.

