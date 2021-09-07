BBNaija: Tega & Boma Cheered By Fans Outside Beat FM, Lagos (Pics, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y3LZTtrb2jg

Tega and Boma being cheered by their fans outside BeatFM office in Lagos just after their interview. People love them Ooo! Cheiiiiiiiiii

https://www.instagram.com/p/CThWnoZFrTz/?utm_medium=copy_link

