BBNaija: Tega Cries, Apologises To Her Husband & To Nigerians (Pix, Video)

BBNaija: ‘Boma and I crossed the line’ — Tega apologises to husband

I want to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me despite everything that has happened. Words cannot express how grateful I am.

I take full responsibility of my actions and I sincerely apologize to everyone that I disappointed and to those who could not stand my actions while on the show. I am truly sorry.

To my husband; Babe, I know we have already talked about this but I want apologize again and also appreciate you for standing by me and giving me all the support I needed to pursue my career.

To all the women out there who felt I let them down, I am sorry.

To everyone who are still very angry and sending messages and comments, I do not see you as “trolls” I understand your anger and I want to say that I’m deeply sorry.

Lastly, please pray for me and my family as we go through this phase together.

Thank you everyone and God bless you.

– Tega Dominic –



