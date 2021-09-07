BBNaija: Tega Cries, Apologises To Her Husband & To Nigerians (Pix, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u4Wf9ZXJpkA
BBNaija: ‘Boma and I crossed the line’ — Tega apologises to husband
I want to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me despite everything that has happened. Words cannot express how grateful I am.
I take full responsibility of my actions and I sincerely apologize to everyone that I disappointed and to those who could not stand my actions while on the show. I am truly sorry.
To my husband; Babe, I know we have already talked about this but I want apologize again and also appreciate you for standing by me and giving me all the support I needed to pursue my career.
To all the women out there who felt I let them down, I am sorry.
To everyone who are still very angry and sending messages and comments, I do not see you as “trolls” I understand your anger and I want to say that I’m deeply sorry.
Lastly, please pray for me and my family as we go through this phase together.
Thank you everyone and God bless you.
– Tega Dominic –
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CTh0E6Jogq0/?utm_medium=copy_link