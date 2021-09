https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4gLDtVdl3ag

Video of Angel on date night with her alleged boyfriend, Foresythe uncovered

The video was shared in June with the caption “date night”, weeks before the sixth edition of Big Brother Naija reality show began.

Recall also that Angel had said that she was “talking to someone” become coming to the Big Brother house.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CUPBcGpA5xm/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...