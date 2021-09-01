BBNaija: What I Will Do For Boma & Liquorose If I Win N90m Grand Prize – Whitemoney

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, Season 6 housemate, WhiteMoney has said he will compensate Liquorose and Boma if he emerges winner of the N90 million grand prize.

WhiteMoney made this known when Biggie asked who he would evict if given the permission. .

He said he considers Boma and Liquorose as threats and strong contenders for the prize and he will compensate them if he evicts them.

“if I had the power to evict two Housemates. I will evict Boma and Liquorose because they are a serious threat.

“If I win, I will compensate both of them,” he said.

He added that he saw Maria as strong competition and was shocked that she was evicted on Sunday.



Source: https://dailypost.ng/2021/08/31/bbnaija-what-ill-do-for-boma-liquorose-if-i-win-n90m-grand-prize-whitemoney/

