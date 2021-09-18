Shared By: ILLIKANNU DONALD CHUKWUMA

Whitemoney, Big Brother Naija housemate has said Angel is camera conscious and isn’t real.

Whitemoney during a conversation with Queen alleged that Angel was acting for the camera and is chasing clout.

“Basically, she does things for clout. I’ve told her before. I said, Angel, this is not you. Most of the things you do are not you. You just do it for clout. You just do it to get noticed.

“You talk most times and you look at the camera to know whether it’s looking at you. When it’s looking at you, you add more energy. Most of the things you just do, you know what you’re doing.

He added that Angel had said everyone in the house was playing a game.

However, Queen said it’s not Angel’s fault.

“It’s not her fault. She’s not used to it. Everybody is used to it but she is not.”



Source: https://dailypost.ng/2021/09/18/bbnaija-whitemoney-accuses-angel-of-chasing-clout-acting-for-camera/

