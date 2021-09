The following BBNaija Housemates are up for possible eviction this week:

1 Whitemoney

2 Pere

3 Queen

4 Angel

5 Nini

6 Saga

At least 4 housemates are going home on Sunday while two will join Emmanuel, Liquorose and Cross to the finals.

Emmanuel secured the Ultimate Veto Power after narrowingly beating Cross to obtain the power and got to choose Liquorose as Head of House and Cross as Deputy Head of House who also received immunity and have made it to the final week.

