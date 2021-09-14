BBNaija: Whitemoney’s Instagram Account With Over 693k Followers Has Been Hacked

Sad One – WhiteMoney’s Instagram page of Over 693k Followers has been hacked

Big Brother Naija Season 6 ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemates Hazel WhiteMoney Onou Instagram page of over 694k followers has reportedly been hacked as it is currently no where to be found.

His handler wrote;

We are working on our Main Account @whitemoney__ let’s all stay calm MoneyGeng ✊

It’s under review by Instagram ✊
FOR NOW, WE’LL STAY ACTIVE ON THIS BACKUP PAGE!!!

