BBNaija: Whitemoney’s Instagram Account With Over 693k Followers Has Been Hacked

Sad One – WhiteMoney’s Instagram page of Over 693k Followers has been hacked

Big Brother Naija Season 6 ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemates Hazel WhiteMoney Onou Instagram page of over 694k followers has reportedly been hacked as it is currently no where to be found.

His handler wrote;

We are working on our Main Account @whitemoney__ let’s all stay calm MoneyGeng ✊

It’s under review by Instagram ✊

FOR NOW, WE’LL STAY ACTIVE ON THIS BACKUP PAGE!!!

https://bbnaija.ng/sad-one-whitemoneys-instagram-page-of-over-693k-followers-is-no-where-to-be-found/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...