BBNaija: Why I Feel I’ll Be Evicted Tonight – Queen

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 6 housemate, Queen has expressed fear of being evicted tonight.

Queen, Whitemoney, Saga and other housemates are up for possible eviction this Sunday.

It has been a roller-coaster week of emotions for Queen as she battled her feelings with Whitemoney, friendship with Jackie B.

When asked how she feels about tonight’s eviction, Queen said she’s scared and feels negative energy.

She told Biggie during her Diary session that she’s not confident in surviving tonight’s eviction because of how she mismanaged her emotions this week.

Queen said: “I lost my self-confidence yesterday and for the first time I’m having negative energy because of eviction tonight.

“I feel I kept myself in some situations by allowing my emotions to take the better part of me.

“I feel I’m not that strong and has not been able to handle my emotions here. I feel I should have done better.”

https://dailypost.ng/2021/09/12/bbnaija-why-i-feel-ill-be-evicted-tonight-queen/

