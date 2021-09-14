BBNaija: Why I Nominated Saskay, Yousef For Eviction – Queen

Big Brother Naija housemate Queen has said she nominated Saskay because she sees her as a strong competitor.

Recall that Cross, Saskay, Yousef, Angel and Emmanuel were nominated for eviction on Monday.

Nini had used her veto power to save and replace herself with Cross.

Queen, during her diary session, said she nominated Yousef because he has survived eviction several times.

Speaking on her relationship with WhiteMoney, Queen said, “Whitemoney is my friend, my brother. I nominated Yousef because I feel he’ll survive eviction.

“I nominated Saskay because I see her as a strong competitor.

When asked what she will do if she makes it to the grand finale she said, “If I make it to the finals, I might wear my trad attire or beg Biggie for one.”

