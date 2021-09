Big Brother Naija season 4 winner, Mercy Eke has acquired a second home in 2 years, WonderTV Media reports.

The reality star who just marked her 28th birthday disclosed this on her official Instagram page.

Taking to Instagram, she posted pictures of the house and she wrote;

“Seond HOME in 2 years. God is still by my side and I will forever be grateful.

AUTHENTIC Lagos landlady

#Big28″

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUaQwicDqkO/?utm_medium=copy_link

