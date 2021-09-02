BBNaija: You Are Lucky I’m Married, If I Were Single, I’ll Have Done More… – Tega

One of the trending BBnaija housemates, Tega disclosed that she would have done more in the house if she was single, that her marital status is hindering her from doing some of the things in her mind.

She reveals this in a conversation with Cross on Wednesday, September 1 when she explained some of the things he can do to get highlights.

According to Tega, being the show is not enough, one has to constantly drop the content to entertain the viewers and by so doing get their support.

She noted that she would have done more things if she was single in order to have highlights and bring more content for the reality show.

“Get highlights! the show is going to be wasted if you don’t have highlights, that is why the show is called Big Brother. They need that highlight for their content, do something… You guys are lucky that I’m married, if I was single I’d have so many highlights for Big Brother.”

She concluded.



