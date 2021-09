Eric Oshokhai,one of the former housemates of the popular reality show ,Big Brother 9ja just signed out from the University of Lagos.. Eric Akigbe, popularly known and regarded as Eric, is a Nigerian bodybuilder and fitness coach. Eric is known for his participation in the 5th season of the Big Brother Naija reality show, tagged Big Brother Naija Lockdown… He finished from the Department of Geography and planning..

