BBNaija’s Maria, Pere & Niyi Appear On UNIZIK Exam Question (Photo)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

See The Trending Unizik Exam Question That Was set For Business Administration Department of the school.

NNAMDI AZIKIWE UNIVERSITY, AWKA

Department: BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

Course Title: MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTING I

SECTION A

1. Miss Maria one of the recently evicted Housemates of BBN season 6. immediately travelled back to Dubai where she actively does business of realtor services: only to discover that her manager Niyi has embezzled $4 Million from her business money. Consequently, she sacked the manager and employed Pere who had first class in business administration from university of Lagos. Considering the way things are happening negatively, she needed to know her cash position with regard to her business and so wanted the new manager to prepare her updated 3 months cash budget for the month of March, April and May. The opening cash balance on the 10 of January was expected to be 4100,000. The sales budgeted was as follows:

January $120,000

February $100,000

March $50,000

April $75,000

May $90,000

Records show that debtors settle according to the following pattern.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...