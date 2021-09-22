BBNaija’s Uriel Shows Off Her Drastic Weighloss And The Reasons Behind It (Pix)

When you have a family History of High blood pressure Stroke, even Cancer you make changes. (My mum had all 3) I would pick grapes over chocolate. Or better chocolate coated Grapes�. I went for a full health check at Mecure..checking Cervical Cancer, my blood, Hepatitis, brain scan, STI, stool everything!!! Everything came back � Healthy!! So I’m not losing weight I’m changing my Life . I don’t want my children to go through what my brothers and I have passed through with my Mum.

My old body was �but I wasn’t healthy can you imagine

I had Ovarian cyst for years. (Non cancerous) We checked yesterday its gone ����✅✅✅✅✅ Mad o.

Biko my bum won’t reduce ���

There isn’t a Perfect weight I was Happy being a size 14/16 but my body needed to be fed different so I did and I lost weight. You can be healthy any size but my healthy size ended up being smaller.

Don’t forget to drink 2 litres of water today

Be attentive to your body even if you don’t follow my recipes. Drink more water eat fruits, use good oil ,take gentle walks. Exercise. Reduce stress �‍♀️ the stress one I’m still learning.



