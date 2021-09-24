Be Ready To Pay Ransom – NYSC Handbook Advises Corpers (Photo)

In a shocking addition to the shocking things that have been plaguing Nigeria of recent the NYSC in a new handbook claimed to have been released to new corpers seems to be forewarning corpers on the possibility of being kidnapped and even went further to advise them to always be intouch with a relative who could pay ransom in the event of any kidnap

“When travelling in high risk roads such as Abuja -Kaduna, Abuja – Lokoja – Okene or Aba – Port-Harcourt roads, then alert your family members, friends and colleagues in order to have someone on hand to pay off the ransom that could be demanded.”

Is this what Nigeria has reduced to?

I am really heart broken seeing this

Notice how they used the words ” pay off ” as if to suggest it’s some type of debt being paid

