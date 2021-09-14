Beautiful African Capital City That Looks Like Europe (Pictures)

See This Beautiful African Capital City That Looks Like Europe
I go this video from a friend on WhatsApp and I saw the source on Facebook.
A beautiful video to watch, it shows the tourism potentials that Africans can attract from Visitors, if we find a way to develop our continent. While we visit Dubai and Europe, we can also do well to patronize some of these African Cities with sites and historical places.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YHdn37yOMIQ
Isn’t this beautiful.
This is Rabat, the Capital City of Morocco
Source: https://www.facebook.com/1534695526775133/posts/3043397169238287/