Beautiful Pictures From The KCR Dog Training Exhibition 2021

History was made in Nigeria as the Kennel Club of Rivers organized the first ever Dog Training Exhibition in Nigeria.

Top dog handlers were invited by the club to come display and also teach dog owners how to get their dogs trained.

The theme of the program was: A trained dog; an asset to Nigeria.

Tips were given, competitions held, gift items given; even free puppies were also given to lucky winners.

More details from the club’s website: www.kennelclubofrivers.com

Below are some pictures from the event.

Source: https://kennelclubofrivers.com/2021/09/12/kcr-dog-training-exhibiton-2021/

