Before DNA, Consider The Emotional Health Of Your Wife And Child, Lady Cried Out

Nigerian Facebook user has cried out over the recent development of DNA center in lekki. She advised men to consider the emotional health of the wife before doing any DNA test.

She wrote;

This one is just out to ruin families. It is not fair at all.

It is not fair at all… before you do this, consider the emotional health of your wife and the child.

I hope government sees this and shut it down before alot of women go into depression or commit suicide.

Remember, that child called you FATHER first.

If not wickedness…who does promo for DNA?

