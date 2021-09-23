“Being A Female Celebrity In Nigeria Is More Like An Advanced Prostitution”

Nollywood actress and scriptwriter, Nnaji Charity is of the opinion that Nigerian female celebrities are advanced prostitutes, WonderTV Media reports.

Nnaji took to her Instastory to air her view on Nigerian female celebrities.

“I have said before and I will say it again, been a female celebrity in Nigeria is more like an advanced prostitution”, she captioned the post.

This is coming after Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh alleged that her ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri has incriminating photos of several Nigerian female celebrities on his gadgets.

https://wondertvmedia.com/being-a-female-celebrity-in-nigeria-is-more-like-an-advanced-runs-girl-actress-nnaji-charity/

