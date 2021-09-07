Bello Matawalle Explains Why They Had To Shut Down Telecoms Services In Zamfara

Governor Matawalle Bello has explained why the government decided to shut down all telecommunications networks in the state to check banditry.

Speaking to DW Hausa Service on Monday September 6, Matawalle said the security forces in collaboration with local vigilantes were taking the fight into the bandits’ enclaves as directed by army chief, Yahaya Farouk.

He also revealed that shutting down of telcoms networks and closing of local markets have started making impact.

He said;

“The bandits are releasing their captives, they are abandoning their motorcycles after running out of fuel. Many of the bandits have been killed by the security forces and the security personnel will sustain the offensive against them until we wipe them out from Zamfara.”

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/9/zamfara-governor-explains-why-they-had-to-shut-down-telecoms-services-in-the-state-2.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...