Best Graduating Student Of Nigeria Police Academy Salutes God Of Chosen (Pix, Video)

BEST GRADUATING STUDENT OF NIGERIA POLICE ACADEMY SALUTE GOD OF CHOSEN

Deuteronomy 26:19 – And to make thee high above all nations which he hath made, in praise, and in name, and in honor; and that thou mayest be an holy people unto the LORD thy God, as he hath spoken.

As the well clad police officer in ceremonial outfit took to the stage, the congregation couldn’t help but wander what would come next even in the combined Sunday service.

Brother Godwin Ebuka Ebenezer poised to the tee, thanked the God of Chosen for granting him scholarship to attend the Nigeria Police Academy.

This scholarship came after several attempts in gaining admission to university even after finishing his secondary school education in 2012.

This continued to the point that their neighbor in their place of residence began questioning whether he was intelligent enough to study his heart desire, which was law.

These comments demoralized the morale of this young man, particularly because he was known for his faith in God. In 2014, Brother Ebenezer and his father had the opportunity of meeting with the General Overseer of the Lords’ Chosen charismatic Revival Ministries and he was prayed for.

In the midst of uncertainty and overqualified candidates, our brother made the set of the selected twelve to study law at the Nigeria Police Academy.

As this was a double programme – military/paramilitary training and law, our brother continued with the God of Chosen throughout the course.

People passed away and some were rusticated because they were unable to cope with the programme. This was not the case with Brother Ebenezer as he successfully completed the programme in June 2021 on a full scholarship which lasted for five and a half years. He is now a graduate of double honors – Senior Police Officer and graduate of law.

His prayer is for God to give the oil and unction to carry out his work as an incorruptible police officer and bring about change in Nigeria. Watch how he overcame his fears, obtained the scholarship amidst travails and the outstanding salute rendered to the God of Chosen –

Click here to watch the full testimony via the Chosen Testimony channel via:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-Kp55mMA6w

Photo Credit: Chosen Online Media Crew.

