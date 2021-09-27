Biggie & Ebuka Blasted Over Pere & Angel’s Eviction Game

The BBNaija Season 6 show is left with a week to go, and five housemates need to be at the finale.

However, the Sunday eviction night did not go well with many of the fans. They believe that Pere was robbed after gaining a high vote that would have sent him to the final.

Ebuka announced that Pere and Angel were evicted from the house and not the show. It means that Pere and Angel will play a game, who soever that win goes to the final.

Many Nigerians are not happy with the new twist of the eviction game and want Angel who gains a low vote below Pere to leave the show.

