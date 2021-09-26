Billionaire Abdulsamad Rabiu Gives Emir Of Kano A N200M Worth Rolls Royce (Pics)

The President of BUA Group and a Kano Indigene, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu has been reported to have gifted the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, a 2021 Rolls Royce Car worth 200million naira.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yjEzG2lFPCg

The Car was Unveiled at the Emirate palace in a well attended Event.

Abdulsamad Rabiu is a Philanthropist, and he is the second richest Northerner in Nigeria after Aliko Dangote who is also an Indigene of Kano State.

Source: Hajia Aisha Alubankudi’s Page
https://www.facebook.com/aishat.alubankudi/videos/441242027325753/

