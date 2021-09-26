Billionaire Abdulsamad Rabiu Gives Emir Of Kano A N200M Worth Rolls Royce (Pics)

The President of BUA Group and a Kano Indigene, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu has been reported to have gifted the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, a 2021 Rolls Royce Car worth 200million naira.

The Car was Unveiled at the Emirate palace in a well attended Event.

Abdulsamad Rabiu is a Philanthropist, and he is the second richest Northerner in Nigeria after Aliko Dangote who is also an Indigene of Kano State.

Source: Hajia Aisha Alubankudi’s Page

