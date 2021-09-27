Bishop David Oyedepo Celebrates His 67th Birthday Today (Photos)

Godspowerproject

Every September 27th is world Bishop David Oyedepo day

Ministries and evangelists all over the world show love to Living Faith founder as he turns 67.

Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo celebrates his 67th birthday today, September 27, 2021

The founder of the Living Faith Church also known as Winners Chapel is marking his 67th year on earth.

The Living Faith founder is also receiving a lot of birthday love and best wishes from ministers, evangelists, church members and social media users from all over the world. Here are some of them:

In celebration of the occasion, members of DavidOyedepomin on Instagram are set to present a short documentary titled “The Man”. More details coming….

“Happy birthday to God’s servant Bishop David Oyedepo. We celebrate God’s favor and faithfulness over your life. There is no doubt that the hand of God is upon you. We pray for fresh grace and strength as you continue to run your appointed race, in Jesus name. Congratulations sir”.

Join us as we celebrate our Father today

BishopOyedepo@67

